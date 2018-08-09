One dead, another hurt as bike crashes into truck in Andhra Pradesh
One person died and another was critically injured in a road accident on National Highway at Kottapeta of Kotabommali mandal after a speeding bike in which they were travelling rammed a lorry from beh
Published: 09th August 2018 03:56 AM | Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:56 AM | A+A A-
SRIKAKULAM: One person died and another was critically injured in a road accident on National Highway at Kottapeta of Kotabommali mandal after a speeding bike in which they were travelling rammed a lorry from behind. The deceased has been identified as N Sai Kumar (23), a resident of Manchalapeta village in Kotabommali mandal. The injured person is named as B Chinnayya (22), also from the same village. According to Kotabommali SI N Lakshman, both were heading to Narasannapeta from the village on a bike.