One dead, another hurt as bike crashes into truck in Andhra Pradesh

SRIKAKULAM: One person died and another was critically injured in a road accident on National Highway at Kottapeta of Kotabommali mandal after a speeding bike in which they were travelling rammed a lorry from behind. The deceased has been identified as N Sai Kumar (23), a resident of Manchalapeta village in Kotabommali mandal. The injured person is named as B Chinnayya (22), also from the same village. According to Kotabommali SI N Lakshman, both were heading to Narasannapeta from the village on a bike.