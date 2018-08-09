Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pregnant woman necked out of home; rally taken out in Andhra Pradesh

Villagers, with the support of women’s organisations, took out a huge rally at Burja and later staged a protest in front of the police station on Wednesday morning.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Members of women’s organisations demanding MLA Kuna Ravi to render justice to Dhanalakshmi on Wednesday| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Villagers, with the support of women’s organisations, took out a huge rally at Burja and later staged a protest in front of the police station on Wednesday morning, demanding arrest of Botsa Rambabu and his family members for harassing his wife with regard to dowry.

According to the police and village sources, G Dhanalakshmi, a graduate and resident of Allena village of Burja mandal, fell in love with Botsa Rambabu, a daily wage worker of the same village almost two years ago. As they belong to different castes, the family members had raised objection for the marriage. However, the couple later eloped and stayed in Guntur for a few months.

Meanwhile, they were married on April 22 last year at a temple in Amadalavalasa. After returning to the village, the parents of Rambabu started harassing Dhanalakshmi for dowry. She was necked out of home a few days ago despite she being pregnant. The parents of Dhanalakshmi left the village thinking that their reputation was besmirched due to her daughter. A huge rally was taken out by women’s organisations, followed by a demonstration in front of the police station.

Dhanalakshmi demanded strict action against her husband and his family members for harassing her for dowry. She also said that they were not even allowing her into the house. She also said despite she being a six-month pregnant, she was necked out by her in-laws and husband.  

When contacted, Burja SI Janardhana Rao said they had received a complaint from the victim on August 5. The accused were arrested on August 7. He also said that they were remanded on Wednesday.

