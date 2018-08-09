Home States Andhra Pradesh

Seasonal fevers rampant in Srikakulam

Out of a total 300 households in a small village of Loddabadra of Palasa mandal, about 200 people are suffering from seasonal diseases, mostly fevers.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Out of a total 300 households in a small village of Loddabadra of Palasa mandal, about 200 people are suffering from seasonal diseases, mostly fevers. Same conditions prevail at Kapu Temburu village of Nandigama mandal, Kongaram of Etcherla mandal and many other villages. Seasonal fevers are on the rise in the district for the last one month. Though dengue cases are comparatively less than last year (57), more than 20 cases were reported in the last one month.

District Medical and Health officials have constituted rapid action teams in all panchayats in the district to arrest the spread of seasonal fevers in the district. However, it was learnt that a few deaths were reported due to seasonal fevers which were denied by the officials and said that the deaths were due to other reasons. Polaki Rama Murthy (75), a resident of Kapu Temburu, died of fever on August 6, Dunna Hemalatha (10), a resident of Ichchapuram, died on July 22 and Gara Rohit (9), a resident of Palakonda, died a few days ago of alleged fevers.  

As many as 45 dengue cases, 276 of malaria and 1,264 of typhoid were recorded so far this year in the district. While 17 dengue cases had been recorded till the end of June this year, 28 more cases have been recorded since July in the district. Similarly, while 129 cases of malaria were recorded till June this year and 147 cases since July.  

“To arrest the spread of seasonal fevers, we have constituted rapid action teams by involving ANMs, Asha workers and village-level officials, Dr. S Tirupathi Rao,” District Medical and Health Officer,” told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srikakulam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects