Seasonal fevers rampant in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Out of a total 300 households in a small village of Loddabadra of Palasa mandal, about 200 people are suffering from seasonal diseases, mostly fevers. Same conditions prevail at Kapu Temburu village of Nandigama mandal, Kongaram of Etcherla mandal and many other villages. Seasonal fevers are on the rise in the district for the last one month. Though dengue cases are comparatively less than last year (57), more than 20 cases were reported in the last one month.

District Medical and Health officials have constituted rapid action teams in all panchayats in the district to arrest the spread of seasonal fevers in the district. However, it was learnt that a few deaths were reported due to seasonal fevers which were denied by the officials and said that the deaths were due to other reasons. Polaki Rama Murthy (75), a resident of Kapu Temburu, died of fever on August 6, Dunna Hemalatha (10), a resident of Ichchapuram, died on July 22 and Gara Rohit (9), a resident of Palakonda, died a few days ago of alleged fevers.

As many as 45 dengue cases, 276 of malaria and 1,264 of typhoid were recorded so far this year in the district. While 17 dengue cases had been recorded till the end of June this year, 28 more cases have been recorded since July in the district. Similarly, while 129 cases of malaria were recorded till June this year and 147 cases since July.

“To arrest the spread of seasonal fevers, we have constituted rapid action teams by involving ANMs, Asha workers and village-level officials, Dr. S Tirupathi Rao,” District Medical and Health Officer,” told TNIE.