Security up as Girijana Sangham plans protest in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Security has been tightened by Visakhapatnam Rural police for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Paderu after Girijana Sangham has decided to oppose his visit and appealed to tribals to observe Black Day on Thursday over bauxite mining issue in Visakhapatnam Agency. The CM will visit Paderu to participate in the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People (Adivasi day) celebrations and take part in the Grama Darshini programme.

Girijana Sangham president M Babu Rao, in a statement, said that the BJP and the TDP were again planning to loot bauxite mines in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam by roping in National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco).

The Girijana Sangham members demanded scrapping of the bauxite GO 97 and cancellation of the mining lease. The members will also be protesting against Naidu’s visit to Paderu on Thursday.

Though the AP government has no connection with recent statement of the Union Ministry of Mines over bauxite mining, saying that the Nalco will go ahead with its bauxite mining, the police are not taking any chances and have deployed a large number of police personnel at Paderu to prevent any untoward incident. Since Tuesday, the police have intensified vehicular checks at various places in and around Paderu and deployed road-opening parties on the entire route.

Moreover, Paderu being an Agency area and a Maoist hotbed, armed police personnel, including elite anti-Naxal force Greyhounds, are already stationed in view of the programme. Barricades have been erected on the roads leading to the venue of the public meeting of the CM at Paderu. The police have also pressed sniffer dogs into service and are also using drones as well as CCTV cameras for monitoring the event.