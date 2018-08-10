Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘5k Guntur Freedom Run’ on August 12, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has said that the GMC will conduct ‘5k Guntur Freedom Run’ on August 12. 

Published: 10th August 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has said that the GMC will conduct ‘5k Guntur Freedom Run’ on August 12.         

He said the freedom run begins at NTR Stadium at 6 am on and pass through Lakshmipuram, Harihara Mahal, Koritapadu, Vidya Nagar, Gujjanagundla, Hanumaiah Junction, Rajendra Nagar and Brundavan Gardens in Guntur city.

Children belonging to 30 schools and the students of pharma, engineering and other colleges would  participate in the 5k run.

He said a photo exhibition on ‘Independence Movement in India’ would be organised on the occasion.
He called upon the people to participate in the run.

The civic body would present gifts and certificates to the winners in both boys and girls categories.
The students can enrol their names through the website www.festsamachar.com. They can  also contact mobile number 77308 93444 in case they want  more  details.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi