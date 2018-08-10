‘5k Guntur Freedom Run’ on August 12, Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar has said that the GMC will conduct ‘5k Guntur Freedom Run’ on August 12.

He said the freedom run begins at NTR Stadium at 6 am on and pass through Lakshmipuram, Harihara Mahal, Koritapadu, Vidya Nagar, Gujjanagundla, Hanumaiah Junction, Rajendra Nagar and Brundavan Gardens in Guntur city.

Children belonging to 30 schools and the students of pharma, engineering and other colleges would participate in the 5k run.

He said a photo exhibition on ‘Independence Movement in India’ would be organised on the occasion.

He called upon the people to participate in the run.

The civic body would present gifts and certificates to the winners in both boys and girls categories.

The students can enrol their names through the website www.festsamachar.com. They can also contact mobile number 77308 93444 in case they want more details.