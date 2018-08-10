Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh denied Special Category Status due to CM Chandrababu Naidu: YSRC

The YSR Congress organised ‘Vanchana Pai Garjana’ here on Thursday denouncing non-fulfillment of bifurcation promises.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YSR Congress organised ‘Vanchana Pai Garjana’ here on Thursday denouncing non-fulfilment of bifurcation promises.

Wearing black shirts, YSRC MLAs and other leaders participated in the protest against the Telugu Desam regime’s failure to get Special Category Status for the State. They also flayed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for non-implementation of AP Reorganisation Act.

Speaking at the protest, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and senior YSRC leader  Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that the TDP and BJP came to power in the State and at the Centre by making false promises to people. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to implement their poll promises even after four years of their reign. They blamed Naidu for denial of SCS to the State as he accepted special package in lieu of special status. Later, Naidu took a U-turn on the issue for political mileage, the YSRC leaders said.                 

Former MPs Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and YV Subba Reddy, MLAs A Ramakrishna Reddy, R Pratap Kumar Reddy and  G Srinivas Reddy,  YSRC leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and others participated in the protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi