Andhra Pradesh denied Special Category Status due to CM Chandrababu Naidu: YSRC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YSR Congress organised ‘Vanchana Pai Garjana’ here on Thursday denouncing non-fulfilment of bifurcation promises.

Wearing black shirts, YSRC MLAs and other leaders participated in the protest against the Telugu Desam regime’s failure to get Special Category Status for the State. They also flayed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for non-implementation of AP Reorganisation Act.

Speaking at the protest, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and senior YSRC leader Botsa Satyanarayana alleged that the TDP and BJP came to power in the State and at the Centre by making false promises to people. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to implement their poll promises even after four years of their reign. They blamed Naidu for denial of SCS to the State as he accepted special package in lieu of special status. Later, Naidu took a U-turn on the issue for political mileage, the YSRC leaders said.

Former MPs Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and YV Subba Reddy, MLAs A Ramakrishna Reddy, R Pratap Kumar Reddy and G Srinivas Reddy, YSRC leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and others participated in the protest.