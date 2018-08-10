Home States Andhra Pradesh

Employees Union alliance wins RTC polls in Andhra Pradesh

The grand alliance of Employees Union (EU), comprising several unions, emerged victorious in the elections and became the recognised union of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC

Published: 10th August 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The grand alliance of Employees Union (EU), comprising several unions, emerged victorious in the elections and became the recognised union of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) ousting the National Mazdoor Union (NMU).

At the State level, the EU alliance won with a majority of 2,399 votes over NMU. While the EU secured 25,771 votes, the NMU got 23,372 votes.

The labour department will officially announce the recognised union of the corporation after completing the counting of postal ballots.   

About 98.12 per cent polling was registered at 128 bus depots and four non operational zones across the State on Thursday.

Employees Union

