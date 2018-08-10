Home States Andhra Pradesh

Health camp at Burripalem in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Hospitals organised a mega multi-speciality health camp in association with super star Mahesh Babu on the occasion of his birthday at Burripalem, near Tenali, in Guntur district on Thursday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Hospitals organised a mega multi-speciality health camp in association with super star Mahesh Babu on the occasion of his birthday at Burripalem, near Tenali, in Guntur district on Thursday.

Specialits in Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Cardiology and Orthopaedics conducted checkups and awareness sessions on common health problems.

The doctors distributed medicines to  patients after completion of checkups. Chief of children’s services and director of Andhra Hospitals Dr PV Rama Rao said this was the 18th camp conductd in the village so far.

