No bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam agency: Andhra Pradesh CM  N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that his government will not allow bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam agency area. Participating in the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People celebrations organised by the Tribal Welfare Department at the Paderu Government Junior College grounds on Thursday, Naidu said that the Opposition parties were making false allegations against the TDP government with regard to bauxite mining. “The fact, however, is that it was the previous Congress government which had given permissions for bauxite mining and we cancelled those permissions. We will not allow the mining in Visakhapatnam agency at any cost,” he asserted.

Naidu also made it clear that they would respect Adivasi culture, traditions and faiths and would not do anything against their will. “The TDP government is striving to create awareness among the tribals about various welfare and development schemes to enable them to make use of them properly for their economic uplift,” the Chief Minister said.

The government will provide pensions to all tribal people above 50 years of age and an additional `1 lakh to PTGs and `75,000 to the tribal housing beneficiaries. A special DSC will be conducted to recruit ST teachers, promised the Chief Minister. In the last four years, more than 5.1 lakh acres of forest land has been distributed among more than 58,312 tribal people. He announced development projects worth about `2,564.18 crore for people of agency.