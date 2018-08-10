Home States Andhra Pradesh

No bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam agency: Andhra Pradesh CM  N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu  has said that his government will not allow bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam agency area. Participating in the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People cel

Published: 10th August 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu  has said that his government will not allow bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam agency area. Participating in the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People celebrations organised by the Tribal Welfare Department at the Paderu Government Junior College grounds on Thursday, Naidu said that the Opposition parties were making false allegations against the TDP government with regard to bauxite mining. “The fact, however, is that it was the previous Congress government which had given permissions for bauxite mining and we cancelled those permissions. We will  not allow the mining in Visakhapatnam agency at any cost,” he asserted.

Naidu also made it clear that they would respect Adivasi culture, traditions and faiths and would not do anything against their will. “The TDP government is striving to create awareness among the tribals about various welfare and development schemes to enable them to make use of them properly for their economic uplift,” the Chief Minister said.

The government will provide pensions to all tribal people above 50 years of age and an additional `1 lakh to PTGs and `75,000 to the tribal housing beneficiaries.    A special DSC will be conducted to recruit ST teachers, promised the Chief Minister. In the last four years, more than 5.1 lakh acres of forest land has been distributed among more than 58,312 tribal people. He announced development projects worth about `2,564.18 crore for people of agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi