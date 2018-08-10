Tamil Nadu: Three diee in road accident

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Three persons died in a road accident at Pasupuleru bridge in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons died in a road accident at Pasupuleru bridge in Vinukonda mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

According to the police, three motorcycle-borne people came under the wheels of a lorry proceeding in the opposite direction after their vehicle was hit by a car.  All the three deceased belonged to Andugula Kothapalem who were going towards Vinukonda when the incident took place. While one person died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries while being shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds that the accident was staged by the rivals of the deceased following a clash in Andugula Kothapalem.Vinukonda Urban CI TV Srinivasa Rao said Gurajala Somaiah (30) died on the spot while Challa Venkata Krishna (26) and Medaboina Mallaiah (26) died while being shifted to hospital. He said the deceased were going to lodge a police complaint against YSRC activists who were allegedly causing obstruction to CC road works.

