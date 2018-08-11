Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: New syllabus for APPSC Group-ii exams on the anvil

APPSC officials are busy framing the new syllabus for the Group-II exam and it islikely to take a shape in the next 10-15 days.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APPSC officials are busy framing the new syllabus for the Group-II exam and it islikely to take a shape in the next 10-15 days. As the Group-II examinations are objective type, the officials are pondering whether to include the mental ability test and Telugu language in the screening and main exam or not. Officials said the syllabus for both screening test and main exam will be the same.

Just like the new syllabus for Group-I examinations, even in Group-II, the officials are planning to include the General Aptitude test to analyse the mental ability skills of the candidates. Currently, in General Studies exam itself, there are aptitude questions also, but henceforth both will be two separate papers. However, it is not yet clear whether the General Aptitude will be in the screening test or in the main exam that will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates. Meanwhile, the APPSC officials are trying to make over 50 per cent of the new syllabus similar to that of PSC exams of other states as the job description will be same in any state for executive and non-executive posts of Group-II.

Speaking to Express, APPSC chairman P Udaya Bhaskar says, “Based on the recommendations of the Union Public Service Commission and an expert committee, we have framed the new syllabus for Group-I examinations. Similarly, even for Group-II examinations, we are coming up with the new syllabus. As of now it is clear that the syllabus for screening test and the main exam will be the same. Also both the tests will have negative marks to avoid fluke marking by the candidates.”

Meanwhile, the aspirants for the Group-II examinations are of the view that adding of General Aptitude paper will make the test more tough and decrease the selection prospects. “Currently, there is GS paper which have similar questions of aptitude and I don’t think it is necessary to have two papers for the same subject, which will only make the exam more tough for the candidates,” says B Pranathi, an aspirant.

