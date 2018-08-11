Andhra Pradesh Private Schools’ Association warns of ‘Chalo Amaravati’

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The chairman of the state council of Andhra Pradesh Private Schools’ Association (APPSA), N Chowdary, said a protest would be organised if the government failed to resolve the issues faced by private schools.

The decision for ‘Chalo Amaravati’ was taken at a meeting held in Guntur on Friday, which was participated by directors of private schools of the State.

“We had previously submitted proposals to the government requesting it to resolve 23 problems schools in Andhra Pradesh face. However, the government has kept us in the dark which forced us to come to a decision for holding agitation if our demands are not met,” Chowdary said.

In a response to their demands, Andhra Pradesh Grandhlaya Samstha chairman D Raja Mastaru said the issues faced by private schools would be brought to the notice of Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh and HRD Minister Ganta Srinvasa Rao.