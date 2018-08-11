Home States Andhra Pradesh

Class V boys sexually harassed by seniors in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh

A group of boys studying Class V at the Social Welfare Residential School in Kala Samudram village of Kadiri mandal were allegedly sexually harassed by three Class X students of the same school.

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A group of boys studying Class V at the Social Welfare Residential School in Kala Samudram village of Kadiri mandal were allegedly sexually harassed by three Class X students of the same school.

The incident happened on July 26 and it came to light when one of the boys told his parents about it and in turn, the parents reported the same to the police officials.

According to the victims, on July 26 night, three class X students barged into the hostel room of Class V students and harassed them sexually. The next day, the victims complained to principal Krupakaran about the heinous incident.

Instead of complaining about the matter to the police, the principal, on July 31 summoned the parents of the three Class X students and explained them about the incident. The principal issued transfer certificates (TCs) to the three students and sent them away from the school.

The principal and teachers asked the students not to disclose the incident to anyone. As many as 668 students from Class V to Intermediate are studying at the Social Welfare Residential School.

On August 5, one of the victims, wanted to go home but the teachers refused to give permission to leave the Gurukula Patasala. However, the parents of the students went to the school and took the boy to their home.

The boy explained to his parents about the horrendous incident. Meanwhile, the news reached all the parents of the students. Some of them rushed to the residential school and asked the principal about the incident. Some parents of victims lodged a police complaint against the sexual harassment of boys.  

Nallamada CI G Balasubramanyam Reddy, SI Gopi and MEO G Chenna Krishna went to the residential school and enquired with the principal and teachers about the sexual harassment of Class V students.
Speaking to the media, SFI district secretary G Suryachandra Yadav condemned the incident and held principal and teachers of the social welfare residential school responsible for the incident.

Heinous incident

Instead of complaining about the matter to the police, the principal, on July 31 summoned the parents of the three Class X students and explained them about the incident. The principal issued TCs to the three Class X students and sent them away from the school.

