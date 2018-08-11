Conman held for duping eight youths in Andhra Pradesh
11th August 2018
TIRUPATI: CCS police late on Thursday night arrested a conman near Central Bus Station for duping eight unemployed youth of `50 lakh by posing as a news reporter.
The fraud came to light after the victims lodged complaints with CCS police in Tirupati. According to DSP R Ravishankar Reddy, B Reddyprasad is a resident of Kanduru village in Chittoor district. The victims waited for several months.
Vexed with the evading behaviour of Reddyprasad, they approached Tirupati Urban SP Abhishek Mohanty, who referred the case to CCS police later.