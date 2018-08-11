Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election exposed Cong-TD pact: Andhra Pradesh BJP vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

He further demanded that the ‘new friends’ clear the air on the reports that `8.7 lakh was spent for Naidu’s one-day stay in Bengaluru.

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said that the ‘secret pact’ between the TDP and the Congress was exposed with the yellow brigade supporting the Opposition candidate in the election to the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post. He also demanded that both the parties come clean about the public money spent for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad on Friday, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy came down heavily on the TDP. “The TDP keeps claiming that it had come out of NDA for protecting the State’s interests, but it sided with the Congress, which bifurcated the State unscientifically, in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election. This clearly exposed the tacit understanding between the two parties. A conspiracy is being hatched by both the parties in New Delhi,” he said.

He also flayed the TDP leaders for making personal remarks against BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and MP GVL Narasimha Rao, when they pointed out the irregularities in the State government.

Earlier in the day, BJP official spokesperson D Umamaheswara Raju questioned the government as to what happened with the investigations conducted into the controversies surrounding Durga temple. He alleged that the TDP government had shunted out the Durga temple trust board member K Surya Latha Kumari as she belongs to a BC community. “What happened to the probe into the alleged tantric rituals? What happened to the inquiry into the missing saree? The State government should answer,” he said.

