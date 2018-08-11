Real Estate Regulatory Authority set up with Ramnath as chairman in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finally, the State government constituted the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) on Friday. Ramnath Velamati was appointed Chairman of RERA. TDP leaders Mullapudi Renuka and Chandu Sambasiva Rao and retired town planning officer Viswanath Sista are its members. According to sources, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will appoint two more TDP leaders from Rayalaseema region as members of RERA soon.

Aimed at safeguarding the interests of consumers, the Centre enacted the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. Despite framing guidelines about a year ago, the State government set up the RERA now to oversee the implementation of the Act.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary was designated as the regulatory authority to manage the RERA until the constitution of regular authority. Ramnath, having 40 years of experience in industrial sector, started working with the State government after the bifurcation.

He served as executive advisor of the Economic Development Board for one year and also as Executive Vice-Chairman of APTIDCO and introduced new technologies in urban housing scheme.