Shoot and upload traffic violations to win motorbikes in Visakhapatnam

Informing the Visakhapatnam Police about traffic rule violations will soon win you motorcycles and other exciting gift hampers.

Published: 11th August 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Gilai
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Informing the Visakhapatnam Police about traffic rule violations will soon win you motorcycles and other exciting gift hampers. The IT team of the city police is all set to launch an app, Eagle Eye, allowing the public to upload photos and videos of  people breaking traffic rules.

For every video that is uploaded, the participant earns reward points. People who have scored above a set cut off will be able to participate in a lucky draw. The police are currently waiting for permission from DGP RP Thakur to go to town with the app.

The IT Team monitored by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) is in the process of testing the app it developed and sub-inspectors of the traffic department are generating e-challans using it.
“Once pictures and videos are uploaded, they will be checked directly by the department,” said ACP (Traffic) Kinjarapu Prabhakar.

Once the app is open for public, it can be downloaded from Google Play Store. “We will set a cut off, say 200 or 300 points. A lucky draw will be held and bikes and other gift hampers awarded to winners. A few organisations have already come forward to sponsor gifts,” Prabhakar added.

Whistleblowers to be rewarded

A specific number of points will be awarded for uploading videos and photos of various violations. For example, 10 points will be awarded for signal jumping clips, five for driving in wrong direction etc. Once the complainant crosses a minimum set score, he or she can participate in the lucky draw

