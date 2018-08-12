60-acre identified for 6,000 houses in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sixty acres of land has been identified at Vengalayapalem in Guntur for construction of 6,000 houses under the Housing for All scheme.

Guntur Collector K Sasidhar, Joint Collector A Md Intiyaz, GMC chief Srikesh B Lathkar have reviewed the proposed land and gave a go-ahead for the project. Meanwhile, the Guntur Municipal Corporation has notified the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) on the recent development.

After the central and state governments sanctioned funds for 10,000 houses, APTIDCO had initiated construction of 4,134 houses at Adavitakkellapdu for beneficiaries who had applied under the scheme. The APTIDCO is continuing the works with shear wall system.

Also, the GMC has scrutinised candidates eligible to get houses under the Housing for All scheme. APTIDCO SE Chinna Koteswara Rao said the Corporation has already paid `36 crores for allotment of 60 acres of land at Vengalayapalem in Guntur. “The GMC has recently received work order for construction of houses. As such, we are now ready to start the process.

Also, shear wall system is being used for construction of 4,134 houses at Adavitakkellapadu of Guntur,” he said.

