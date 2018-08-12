Andhra Pradesh YSR Congress MLA RK Roja moves Hyderabad HC seeking action on TDP MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSR Congress MLA RK Roja approached the Hyderabad High Court complaining that the Andhra Pradesh police have failed to register a case based on her complaint against ruling TDP MLA Bode Prasad for allegedly making derogatory comments against her last month. She filed the petition seeking direction to the police to register case against Prasad, representing Penamaluru segment in Krishna district.

Roja, in her petition, submitted that the inaction of Penamaluru police to receive her complaint and register case against the TDP legislator was unconstitutional. She said that the ruling party MLA at a press conference on July 9 had made adverse remarks against her damaging her reputation.

When a complaint was lodged with Penamaluru police, the officer concerned refused to take the complaint saying that he would act as per the orders of the higher authorities. Later, the complaint along with the CD consisting of comments made by Bode Prasad was sent through registered post. The YSRC legislator said that the action of the police in not registering the case was against the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of Lalitha Kumari vs Uttar Pradesh state.