Land pooling for Visakhapatnam Tri-Junction gets Tamil Nadu government nod

The State government has given green signal for land pooling for the Visakhapatnam Tri-Junction area mega housing project along with the proposed Sports City in 150 acres.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The State government has given green signal for land pooling for the Visakhapatnam Tri-Junction area mega housing project along with the proposed Sports City in 150 acres.

Similarly, the government also agreed to sanction Rs 19 crore for the development of Mudasarlova Park. For the Tri- Junction project, total 1,570 acres in three mandals, that is, Gajuwaka, Parawada and Sabbavaram will be acquired under the land pooling mode. With all International standard facilities, one Sports City in 150 acres area will be established here simultaneously. The State government’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) department Principal Secretary R Karikal Valaven has issued orders recently.

The land pooling responsibilities were assigned to the District Collector and the Land Development works to be assigned to VUDA. Within 15 days, the district authorities will  issue notification for land pooling.  
Meanwhile, the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority board meeting was held in Vijayawada on Friday and the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development department Principal Secretary R Karikal Valaven presided over it.

Key facts

  • 1,570 acres to be acquired for Tri-Junction project in three mandals - Gajuwaka, Parawada and Sabbavaram
  • The government agrees to sanction `19 crore for the development of Mudasarlova Park
