Andhra Transgenders lodge complaint against Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad

VIJAYAWADA: Ruling TDP Chittoor MP N Sivaprasad, who has been protesting outside the Parliament demanding according of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh by donning various roles including that of mythological character Raja Harishchandra and even as a fake baba, evoked strong criticism from the transgender community for portraying the role of a transgender and allegedly making obscene gestures which hurt the sentiments of the community.

Raising objections against Sivaprasad over portraying as a transgender during the Parliament sessions recently, the Transgenders welfare association lodged a complaint in Governorpet police station on Monday and asked police to take serious action against the MP for insulting them.

Vijayawada Transgender Welfare Association president Tammana Simhadri approached Governorpet police station and lodged the complaint against the MP for obscene gestures hurting their sentiments. Simhadri said Sivaprasad attended the Parliament session as a Transgender and made obscene gestures in the presence of fellow MPs and addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'Modi Baava'.

"That person (MP Siva Prasad) has no business other than creating controversies with his avatars. He insulted our community by showing us in a wrong way. He should tender an unconditional apology for hurting our sentiments," Tammana Simhadri complained.

Tammana asked MP to fight with Central government for SCS in a right manner. "If he really wanted to bring SCS for the state, he should do hunger strike in front of Parliament," Tammana suggested.