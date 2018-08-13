Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu instructs CRDA to expedite works on five Amaravati towers

Naidu also instructed the officials to adopt unique public participation programmes from August to make the capital city more accessible to the people.​

Published: 13th August 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Draft Tableau Design featuring Amaravati’s development | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to expedite the construction of the Secretariat and Heads of the Departments (HODs) towers so that maximum visibility of the five towers is attained by May 2019. He also told the officials to display a tableau on Independence Day, featuring Amaravati’s progress and the economic potential.

In a teleconference with officials on Sunday, the APCRDA officials told Naidu that a ‘milestone’ in the construction of Secretariat and HoD towers is expected to be reached in the next eight months. Up to 20 floors of the core wall and diagrid and deck slab up to nine floors will be completed. They further said that the construction of the five towers would be completed within 29 months from the date the works were launched.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu stressed on maintaining world-class standards in the construction works, and instructed CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar to ensure a third -party quality check by experts.
He said that the Japanese businessmen estimated the investment potentiality in the development of urban townships alone to reach around USD 10 billion in Amaravati. Naidu also instructed the officials to adopt unique public participation programmes from August to make the capital city more accessible to the people.

Principal Secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain informed the Chief Minister that the authority was studying the Japan model of third-party quality check in addition to the existing mechanism.
Chairperson and Managing Director of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd D Lakshmi Parthasarthi, briefed Naidu on the development done so far. “About 86 per cent of the Seed Access Road is ready. Around 50-70 per cent works of the other road network are done. Housing works are also on fast track,” she said.

