Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana moots local manifestos

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana has stated that every district, mandal, village and even community should have its own manifesto containing local aspirations and demands to achieve all-round development. The people should take a bond from the contestants who seek votes in the elections that the local manifestos will be implemented on a priority basis if they are elected, he said.

Delivering the keynote address at a roundtable meeting on ‘Politics and Values’ organised by the Samaikya Bharathi at the Public Library here on Sunday, he said, “Villages are the backbone of our Indian society and I want to develop all villages as model ones. Now, I am working on the new concept of local manifestos. One app is also made available in this regard. We are going to give these manifestos to all political parties soon.”

Lakshminarayana also opined that even farmers, students, women and others should also have their own manifestos to achieve development. The new concept will help promote inclusive development without any imbalances. Youth should strive for nation building by eradicating social evils. Social change could not be brought about without the involvement of youth, he said.

Samaikya Bharathi national convenor P Kannaiah, State president Nalla Pawankumar, secretary Y Varaprasad, former JC of Commercial Taxes Department Sivasankar, political analyst Devi, JCS president Lakshmana Reddy and others participated in the round table meet.