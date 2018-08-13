Kambhampati takes a dig at Jagan Mohan Reddy for his TDP remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national spokesperson Kambhampati Rammohan Rao lambasted YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his remarks against Telugu Desam and said for gaining sympathy he was not even hesitating to bring his family onto the roads.

In a press release here on Sunday, he said the YSRC had allied with the BJP at the Centre to get the cases against Jagan withdrawn. At the same time considering the unfavourable circumstances for the saffron party in the State, he had now started a new drama alleging the BJP-TDP tie-up.

Rammohan Rao said once they understood that YS Bharathi’s name had figured in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the YSRC refrained from voting against the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election.

He said those criticising the TDP for the news reports about the ED chargesheet figuring Bharathi’s name should understand the facts. “She is a director, managing director and vice-chairperson of several companies, which were involved in the illegal assets cases against Jagan. It was her signature that was on the documents meant for transfer of the companies’ shares, he said.

“Jagan never believes the third person, hence he has involved his wife in the illegal assets dealings and shamed her,” he said.

The TDP national spokesperson said even Ambati Rambabu of YSRC admitted that cases pertaining to `1,200 crore assets of Jagan are in the court. “Let me ask Jagan how he was able to construct palatial residences in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pulivendula.”

He maintained that the TDP aligned with the BJP in 2014 for the good of the State and when it found that the alliance was not doing any good to AP, it came out of the NDA. But, the YSRC has reached a backdoor deal with the BJP government at the Centre purely for political gains, he said.