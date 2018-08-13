Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mudragada Padmanabham ridicules Jaganmohan Reddy's Kapu reservation promise

Mudragada Padmanabham attended the Kapu Seva Samithi anniversary programme at Gudivada in Krishna district on Sunday.

Published: 13th August 2018 03:31 AM

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham . (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the contradictory statements of YSRC chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy regarding Kapu reservation, former minister Mudragada Padmanabham has said such statements from the person who claims himself to be a leader who never takes his words back, are laughable.  

Interacting with the media, he said Jaganmohan Reddy was speaking differently at different places on the issue of BC reservation for Kapus.“The YSRC chief says Kapu reservation is not possible as if he is a constitutional expert. He says he won’t promise, what is not possible. Who wants such empty assurances and deceptive solidarity with the Kapu agitation for BC reservation,” he said.

Referring to the promise of TDP chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that he would allocate Rs 5,000 crore per annum for Kapu welfare and that of Opposition Leader Jaganmohan Reddy that he would allocate `10,000 crore, Mudragada said they would give Rs 20,000 crore if the YSRC chief made a Kapu or a BC or an SC the Chief Minister of the State. 

The former minister welcomed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s statement that he would strive for inclusion of Kapu reservation in IX Schedule of the Constitution. “Whoever does justice to Kapus, we will vote for them in 2019 elections,” he said.

Jaganmohan Reddy Mudragada Padmanabham

