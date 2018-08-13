Opposition against allotment of VMC land to private persons

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition YSR Congress Party and CPM corporators cried foul over the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) decision of handing over civic body owned lands to private persons and companies on lease at lesser prices than the market value.

Proposals made in this regard by a few ruling party corporators will be discussed in the council meeting scheduled to be held at Municipal Corporation Office here on Monday.

When contacted, YSRC floor leader of VMC council, B Punyaseela, alleged that the ruling TDP council has increased water and drainage charges by 40 per cent in the city. Despite belonging to the ruling party of the State, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar didn’t initiate measures to reduce the charges raised during the Special Officers rule in the city, she said.

CPM corporator Gade Adilakshmi found fault with the State government’s decision of issuing GO no. 159, aimed at increasing water tax in urban local bodies by the Municipal Administration department.

As per the policy, a hike of at least 50 per cent on individual residences, and of 150 per cent on apartments would be imposed soon, she said. Her party would agitate if VMC implemented the guidelines under its ambit, she added.

