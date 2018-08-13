Home States Andhra Pradesh

Opposition against allotment of VMC land to private persons

Opposition YSR Congress Party and CPM corporators cried foul over the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) decision of handing over civic body owned lands to private persons and companies on lease a

Published: 13th August 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Opposition YSR Congress Party and CPM corporators cried foul over the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) decision of handing over civic body owned lands to private persons and companies on lease at lesser prices than the market value.

Proposals made in this regard by a few ruling party corporators will be discussed in the council meeting scheduled to be held at Municipal Corporation Office here on Monday.

When contacted, YSRC floor leader of VMC council, B Punyaseela, alleged that the ruling TDP council has increased water and drainage charges by 40 per cent in the city. Despite belonging to the ruling party of the State, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar didn’t initiate measures to reduce the charges raised during the Special Officers rule in the city, she said.

CPM corporator Gade Adilakshmi found fault with the State government’s decision of issuing GO no. 159, aimed at increasing water tax in urban local bodies by the Municipal Administration department.
As per the policy, a hike of at least 50 per cent on individual residences, and of 150 per cent on apartments would be imposed soon, she said. Her party would agitate if VMC implemented the guidelines under its ambit, she added.

Allegation levelled against TDP
The ruling TDP council has increased water and drainage charges by 40 per cent in the city. Despite belonging to the ruling party of the State, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar didn’t initiate measures to reduce the charges raised during the Special Officers rule, said YSRC floor leader, VMC council, B Punyaseela

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC Vijayawada Municipal Corporation TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless