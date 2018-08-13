Photo exhibition on Central schemes kicked off in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-day photo exhibition highlighting the welfare schemes of Central Government was inaugurated by Narasapuram MP, Gokaraju Gangaraju along with MLC Somu Veerraju, at the Railway Station here on Sunday.

The exhibition was organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau- Hyderabad, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on the occasion of upcoming 72nd Independence Day celebrations. Gangaraju said that the photo expo throws light on the action plan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country in the next five years.

To mark the 75th anniversary of Quit India movement in 2020, Modi has adopted six principles for making India non-corrupt, terrorism-free and poverty-free, he added.

MLC Somu Veerraju underscored the role of youth in protecting the country’s integrity. Regional Outreach bureau Hyderabad’s additional director general, T Vijay Kumar Reddy, said that debates and quiz competitions will be held, and patriotism-invoking films will be screened till August 16.