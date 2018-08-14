23 woodcutters arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The forest officials arrested 23 woodcutters and seized 27 red sanders logs from them at Maddimadugu village in Vempalle forest division.

Speaking to the media at divisional forest office on Monday, Deputy Conservator of Forests M Shiva Prasad said the forest officials on suspicion intercepted a tractor and a car during vehicle check near Obulareddyvari Cheruvu at Maddimadugu village.

The forest officials seized 27 logs and took 23 woodcutters into custody. The woodcutters covered the logs with haystack to avoid getting pulled over by the officials.