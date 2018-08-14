Andhra Pradesh: Ambulance reaches late, woman delivers in auto

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Amidst panic, a pregnant woman of Gollavalasa village in Santakaviti mandal on Sunday morning delivered a baby in an auto-rickshaw by which she was being shifted to hospital for delivery. Her placenta was later removed in 108 ambulance, while she was being shifted to Rajam hospital.

For record, a similar incident, in which Tamarakonda Jindammi, who suffered a miscarriage at her residence in Sirivara, a tribal hilltop village at Saluru in Vizianagaram district and was later shifted to hospital by dole that almost took 24 hours, had happened some 15 days ago.

According to 108 officials and the kin, the pregnant woman named K Neelaveni, a resident of Gollavalasa village, had severe labour pain since early hours of Sunday. Though the family members called the 108 ambulance by phone, no vehicle came to the village for a long time. With no alternative available, the family members hired an auto to shift the woman to the hospital. After travelling for 11 km from the village via a rough road, the head of the baby came out. Thinking that it was high time the delivery was conducted, the other women accompanying the pregnant woman, assisted in the labour in the auto near Talada village.

Meanwhile, the 108 ambulance reached the spot and attended to the delivery. After the delivery, she was shifted to 108 ambulance, where the placenta was removed while she headed to the Rajam CHC. There the doctors declared that the condition of both the mother and the baby was stable. The 108 ambulance district manager Akhil told TNIE that as the vehicle of Santakaviti mandal had developed some snag and had to be shifted to a garage in Srikakulam, they sent the Rajam vehicle to attend to the case. “We received the call at 7.58 am on Sunday and reached there by 8.50 am. However, by the time the 108 vehicle reached Talada village, our officials found that the woman had already delivered a baby in an auto on the road,” said Akhil.