APIIC to develop Rs 270-crore infrastructure in 31 MSME Parks

VIJAYAWADA: With the government’s approval for release of RS 270 crore, the APIIC is preparing the ground to develop infrastructure in 31 MSME Parks across the State.

Though the government is keen on setting up at least one MSME Park in all the 175 Assembly segments in the State to promote industrial growth, the APIIC officials had identified lands for as many as 31 MSME Parks and sent proposals to the government a few months ago seeking allocation of funds for the development of infrastructure like roads, water and electricity.

In fact, the government has issued orders for acquisition/allotment of suitable government or private land for the development of MSME Clusters/ Parks in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in an extent of 100 acres. However, due to constraints in land acquisition, the APIIC officials identified land of not less than 25 acres and more as per availability for setting up of MSME Parks.

Finally, the government gave administrative sanction for Rs 270.43 crore, including infrastructure subsidy of Rs 132.3 crore, to develop infrastructure in 31 MSME Parks in Phase I of the MSME Parks Policy.