Home States Andhra Pradesh

APIIC to develop Rs 270-crore infrastructure in 31 MSME Parks

Due to constraints in land acquisition, the APIIC officials identified land of not less than 25 acres and more as per availability for setting up of MSME Parks.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the government’s approval for release of RS 270 crore, the APIIC is preparing the ground to develop infrastructure in 31 MSME Parks across the State.

Though the government is keen on setting up at least one MSME Park in all the 175 Assembly segments in the State to promote industrial growth, the APIIC officials had identified lands for as many as 31 MSME Parks and sent proposals to the government a few months ago seeking allocation of funds for the development of infrastructure like roads, water and electricity.

In fact, the government has issued orders for acquisition/allotment of suitable government or private land for the development of MSME Clusters/ Parks in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in an extent of 100 acres. However, due to constraints in land acquisition, the APIIC officials identified land of not less than 25 acres and more as per availability for setting up of MSME Parks.

Finally, the government gave administrative sanction for Rs 270.43 crore, including infrastructure subsidy of Rs 132.3 crore, to develop infrastructure in 31 MSME Parks in Phase I of the MSME Parks Policy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME Parks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener