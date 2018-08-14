Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate Harini Hospital in Vijayawada

The hospital will provide treatment for gastrointestinal, liver and other digestive problems.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate Harini Hospital in Vijayawada on August 15. Addressing to media here on Monday, renowned gastroenterologist Dr.Nagabairava Thirumala Rao said that the 50-bed super specialty hospital would come up at Kasturibaipet. The facility would have modern equipment such as FibroScan, which can diagnose liver-related ailments in minutes, he said.

Harini Hospital would be the third hospital in the country to have modern equipment such as blue laser imaging endoscopy system, depressor machines, ultrasound with double-balloon colonoscopy, capsule endoscopy and liver fibrosis. These equipment are available in hospitals in Mysore and Nagpur, he said.
Dr J Gopal Krishna, Dr N Manukoushik and Dr Ramprakash were also present.

