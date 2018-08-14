Every village in Andhra Pradesh to get Mee Seva centre by October 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh, who is keen on setting up Mee Seva centre in every village of the State, has directed the officials to complete the task by October 2.

Stating that as many as 6,062 Mee Seva centres are functioning in the State now, he instructed the officials to set up 6,856 Mee Seva centres in the remaining villages on a war footing. During a meeting with the officials at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, he said that 3,000 Mee Seva centres should be set up by the end of August and the remaining by October 2.

On the occasion, the Panchayat Raj Minister also urged the officials to announce the best performance awards for Mee Seva centre operators. Such steps will result in competitiveness among operators of Mee Seva centres, which helps offer better services to people, he said.

Guntur: IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the TDP government provided 100 per cent basic amenities to the people in the State in the last four years. He inaugurated Swargadhamam at Koritepadu in the city on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said 1,107 cemeteries were developed in the State. Development of another 5,000 cemeteries in the State was taken up.

Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao developed cemeteries in Narasaraopet and Sattenapalli segments. All the burial grounds in the State would be developed by 2020. Lokesh also said the government laid emphasis on development of basic amenities in the State to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience. As the TDP is committed to the welfare of people, all its election promises are being implemented on a priority basis, the minister added.

