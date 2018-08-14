Explore new income avenues: FM Yanamala Ramakrishnudu to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu directed the officials of the Finance Department to upload the details of government deposits with various banks to the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) and also the details pertaining to the allocations for welfare schemes.

Holding a review meeting with higher officials of the Finance Department on Monday, Yanamala stressed the need for finding ways and means for augmenting the income of the State government.

On the occasion, the officials informed him about the details of government funds in banks outside treasury and said those funds are deposited in four accounts.

Funds meant for Centrally sponsored schemes, State government matching grants, funds for local bodies and funds for organisations like universities are deposited in different accounts. The total deposits are worth Rs 12,568 crore. The funds are in the form of fixed deposits and in current and savings accounts. They said 7 per cent of interest is accrued on fixed deposits and 3 per cent of interest on money in savings accounts and Rs 350 crore to Rs 400 crore interest is derived from the bank accounts.

The officials also said that the fiscal deficit is almost same and if bank loans are taken the interest alone would be Rs 1,000 crore. Hence, it was advisable to transfer those funds to PD accounts so that the funds can be utilised for other purposes, the officials said.

Later, the Finance Minister also reviewed with the Planning Department officials with regard to the growth rate and directed them to draft policies for dairy and manufacturing sectors. The Finance Minister promised to fund the departments with immense growth potential.