Review weightlifter’s suspension, says MP Rammohan Naidu

In a letter written to Rathore, the TDP MP said life ban was imposed on Sailaja, a weightlifter in 75-kg category, hailing from Srikakulam district, on September 6, 2009 after she failed dope test.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu has appealed to Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to review the life ban imposed on international weightlifter P Sailaja and provide her a suitable employment in the Sports Authority of India on humanitarian grounds.

Stating that Sailaja won medals for the nation in Commonwealth Games, Asian and Commonwealth Championships and also participated in the World Championships, he said the positive dope test drove her into depression because weightlifting was the only thing she knew in life and dedicated her time,energy and efforts to the sport and appealed to the minister to review the ban and to do justice to her at the earliest.

