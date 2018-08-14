Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati's Managudi from August 23

Published: 14th August 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam | File Photo

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The TTD is gearing up for the conduct of mass temple programme–Managudi, for three days beginning from August 23. The event will be organised in 11,730 temples in both the Telugu-speaking states and the TTD will dispatch sacred material to the respective temples by August 20.

Along with the TTD, Srivari Seva volunteers, bhajana mandals and the Dharma Prachara Mandali members of the respective areas will also take part.

The prestigious programme was introduced by the TTD in 2012. From 2016, Managudi is being observed in the selected temples in AP and TS, under the aegis of the TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad.

