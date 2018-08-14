Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vital to reduce tax burden on people: CM Chandrababu Naidu

The officials explained about the growth of revenues in various sectors.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

CM N Chandrababu Naidu | Express

CM N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting with officials of the revenue earning departments directed them to come up with a report to reduce tax burden on people particularly on petrol and diesel.

However, the officials informed that there was not much difference in prices of fuel in AP when compared to neighbouring states. The officials explained about the growth of revenues in various sectors. Here is a look:

14.27 per cent - Growth achieved in all government departments in 2017 - 18
27 per cent - Expected growth rate in 2018 - 19
14.27 per cent - Growth of taxes in 2017 - 18
9.8 per cent - Growth of taxes in 2016 - 17

