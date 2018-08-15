Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad HC directs NTR university to submit medical admission details

In 2001, the then united AP government had issued GO 550 for filling up seats which fell vacant, with another reserved category candidates.

Published: 15th August 2018

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the concerned officials of Andhra Pradesh government and the NTR University of Health Sciences to place details regarding the medical admissions taken place after the court has set aside the para 5(ii) of GO 550 for the academic year 2018-19 before it by next date of hearing.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was passing the order in a petition filed by K Urjith Yadav seeking review of the earlier order of the court. In 2001, the then united AP government had issued GO 550 for filling up seats (allocated to meritorious reserved category candidates) which fell vacant, with another reserved category candidates. Later, petitions were filed for and against the GO.

On August 7 this year, the bench set aside the para of GO 550 which allows the seat (allocated to meritorious reserved category candidate) vacated by a reserved candidate in open competition shall be filled with a candidate from the same reservation category only, in order of merit. Aggrieved with the same, the above review petition was filed.

The petitioner’s counsel sought court direction to the authorities of AP to first fill the 50 per cent seats in open category and then to fill the remaining 50 per cent seats under reserved category.The bench posted the matter to Aug 21 for hearing.

