Hyderabad High Court relief to Kanna Babu on anti-corruption case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Yelamanchili former MLA A Venkata Ramana Murthy alias Kanna Babu, the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday stayed all further proceedings in the case registered by the Visakhapatnam Anti-Corruption Bureau against Kanna Babu in 2012.

Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy was passing the interim order in a petition filed by Kanna Babu and three others seeking stay of proceedings in the disproportionate assets case pending against him before the ACB court in Visakhapatnam.

The ACB had registered the DA case against the former MLA and three others based on a private complaint in 2012. When the ACB started an investigation, Kanna Babu approached the High Court for relief. The petitioners’ counsel told the court that the ACB had registered the case without obtaining permission from the State government. Besides, a case regarding the dispute on according permission was pending before the Supreme Court, he added. Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge stayed all further proceedings.