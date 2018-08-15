Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jaganmohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra  enters Vizag district

The yatra will continue in the district for a month,  covering all the seven rural assembly constituencies.

Published: 15th August 2018 04:25 AM

YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ entered   Visakhapatnam at the Gannavaram Metta village of Nathavaram mandal where his father and late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy entered the district during his Praja Prasthanam Padayatra in 2003. A huge gathering of people greeted Jagan.

The yatra will continue in the district for a month,  covering all the seven rural assembly constituencies of Narsipatnam,  Payakaraopeta, Yellamanchili, Anakapalle, Chodavaram, Madugula and Pendurthi.On the first day, Jagan continued his walk from Gannavaram Metta to Sarabhavaram, Gandhi Nagar, Y Dondapeta Junction and reached Yerravaram Junction around 6.30 pm. Narsipatnam local leader R Yerra Patrudu joined the YRCP. As a large number of party workers reached Gannavaram Metta, a small wooden roof in front of a shop crashed near Sarabhavaram and some people were injured.

Holiday today

In connection with the Independence Day, the YSRCP announced holiday to the Yatra on Wednesday. Jagan will participate in the Independence Day celebrations and hoist the Tricolour at the Yerravaram Junction on Wednesday morning. He will resume the yatra on Thursday.

