Pawan Kalyan promises free gas; all gas, says Yanamala

By Express News Service

ELURU: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan released his party’s manifesto here on Tuesday. The manifesto contains a vision document and 12 promises. Pawan Kalyan promised 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, free gas connection to homemakers, Rs 2,500- Rs 3,500 deposit in the accounts of women in place of monthly ration items. The JSP will be bound by seven ideologies.

Pawan Kalyan, who offered prayers at Sri Mavullamma Ammavari temple in Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district on Tuesday, placed the manifesto at the feet of presiding deity before handing over the first copy to a woman worker of the JSP.

While releasing the manifesto, Pawan Kalyan described the declaration as a daring step and said it would not be difficult to implement the promises. He said that a full manifesto would be released soon. Later, the JSP leader visited Someswara Swamy temple. Reacting to the JSP’s manifesto and ideologies, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that there was nothing new in both the documents.

“Both the documents have nothing to offer. Of the 12-point manifesto, some of them are already being implemented while some are under the jurisdiction of the Centre,’’ he said and added that the TDP, inside Parliament and outside, was taking up agitations to exerting pressure on the Centre for getting the State’s due share.

“Depositing money instead of supplying commodities through FPS, corporations for forward castes (which is already implemented in the State by constituting Brahmin and Vysya Corporations) and implementation of Sachar committee recommend is not new,’’ Ramakrishnudu said adding that Pawan Kalyan had released a ‘copy document’ and claiming it to be a vision document.

Ideologies of JSP

Unification of castes

Politics without religion

Tradition of respecting all languages

A society which protects all cultures

Nationalism with regional focus

Uncompromising fight against corruption

Development without causing damage to environment

Pawan’s promises

33 percent reservations for women in legislatures

Free gas connections to homemakers

J2,500- J3,500 in the accounts of women in place of monthly ration

Enhancing BC reservations by 5 %

Quota for BCs in elected bodies

Reservations for Kapus under Ninth Schedule

An amicable solution to SC categorisation issue

Residential facility to poor students

Implementation of Sachar Committee recommendations

Scrapping of contributory pension scheme (CPS)

Setting up of homes for elderly people