Pawan Kalyan promises free gas; all gas, says Yanamala

Pawan Kalyan promised 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, free gas connection to homemakers.

Published: 15th August 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan promised 33 per cent reservation for women.

By Express News Service

ELURU: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan released his party’s manifesto here on Tuesday. The manifesto contains a vision document and 12 promises. Pawan Kalyan promised 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies, free gas connection to homemakers, Rs 2,500- Rs 3,500 deposit in the accounts of women in place of monthly ration items. The JSP will be bound by seven ideologies.
Pawan Kalyan, who offered prayers at Sri Mavullamma Ammavari temple in Bhimavaram town of West Godavari district on Tuesday, placed the manifesto at the feet of presiding deity before handing over the first copy to a woman worker of the JSP.

While releasing the manifesto, Pawan Kalyan described the declaration as a daring step and said it would not be difficult to implement the promises. He said that a full manifesto would be released soon. Later, the JSP leader visited Someswara Swamy temple. Reacting to the JSP’s manifesto and ideologies, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that there was nothing new in both the documents.

“Both the documents have nothing to offer. Of the 12-point manifesto, some of them are already being implemented while some are under the jurisdiction of the Centre,’’ he said and added that the TDP, inside Parliament and outside, was taking up agitations to exerting pressure on the Centre for getting the State’s due share.

“Depositing money instead of supplying commodities through FPS, corporations for forward castes (which is already implemented in the State by constituting Brahmin and Vysya Corporations) and implementation of Sachar committee recommend is not new,’’ Ramakrishnudu said adding that Pawan Kalyan had released a ‘copy document’ and claiming it to be a vision document.

Ideologies of JSP
Unification of castes
Politics without religion
Tradition of respecting all languages
A society which protects all cultures
Nationalism with regional focus
Uncompromising fight against corruption  
 Development without causing damage to environment

Pawan’s promises  
33 percent reservations for women in legislatures
Free gas connections to homemakers
J2,500- J3,500 in the accounts of women in place of monthly ration
Enhancing BC reservations by 5 %
Quota for BCs in elected bodies
Reservations for Kapus under Ninth Schedule
An amicable solution to SC categorisation issue

Residential facility to poor students
 Implementation of Sachar Committee recommendations
 Scrapping of  contributory pension scheme (CPS)
 Setting up of homes for elderly people

