Independence Day fete held at RVR&JC College

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Nagarjuna Education Society (NEC) member Ch N Srinivasu hoisted the National Flag in the RVR&JC Engineering College campus at Guntur on Wednesday.

Addressing the students on the occasion, he recalled the sacrifices of great leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandrasekhar Azad and others. He asked the students to remember their sacrifices and become a role model to the society. College president K Basavapunnaiah, secretary R Gopalakrishna, treasurer M Gopalakrishna, principal K Srinivasa Rao and others participated.