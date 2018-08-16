Ksheeradhivasam ritual performed at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: On the fourth day of the ongoing five-day Maha Samprokshanam, Ksheeradhivasam ritual was performed to Mula Virat and Parivara Devatas on Wednesday.As part of Prana Pratishta, Adhivasam is performed to induce cosmic energy into the Vigrahas. The Vigrahas bear a tremendous cosmic power through the performance of Prana Pratishta. Worship of manifestation of the Lord in the form of Vigrahas enables us to fulfill our wishes and achieve peace.

Adhivasams are of different types, which include Ksheeradhivasam, Jaladhivasam, Phaladhivasam, Chayadhivasam, Dhanyadhivasam, Pudpadhivasam and Sayanadhivasam are performed as mentioned in the ancient scriptures.

As part of Ksheeradhivasam, Abhishekam is performed to the main deity with holy milk. In Mukundamala, Sri Kulasekhara Alwar states ‘Ksheera Saagara Taranga Sikara Saara Tarakita Charu - Murtaye’ explaining the significance of Ksheeradhivasam.

Another important ritual performed on Wednesday morning, was Abhishekam with sacred water and milk to Gopura Sikhara Kalasas of Sri Vimana Venkateswara Swamy, Sri Garudalwar, Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy, Sri Bhashyakarulavaru, Dwajasthambham and Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy by witnessing their images in mirror.

Elaborating on Astabandhana Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam, Tirumala JEO KS Sreenivasa Raju said Ksheeradhivasa Thirumanjanam was performed to Mula Varulu and Parivara deities in 14 Kalasas as part of it. Maha Samprokshanam Purnahuti will be performed between 10:16 am and 12 noon on Thursday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, TTD Trust Board member Sudha Narayana Murthy, Temple Deputy EO Harindranath and other officials were also present on the occasion.