MLA takes a dig at Somireddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC district convener and Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy took a dig at Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy stating that he was afraid of answering queries on irregularities in Venkatachalam and Muthukur. Addressing the media at the party office on Wednesday, Kakani alleged that the minister and his son Rajagopal were sharing packages for developmental activities taken up in Sarvepalli Constituency.