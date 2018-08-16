Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala temple sees lowest devotee footfall in 50 years

On an average, 78,000 people receive darshan of the Lord every day.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The ghat roads connecting Tirupati and Tirumala wore a deserted look on Wednesday, with the otherwise bustling Sri Venkateswara Temple registering the lowest devotee footfall in five decades.

The hill shrine is being opened to the public for a very limited number of hours since August 11 as Ashta Bandhana Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam is in full swing. Darshan timings will remain the same until Thursday, when the purification ritual held once in 12 years ends. On an average, 78,000 people receive darshan of the Lord every day.

The TTD administration had initially planned to close entry to all devotees until the conclusion of Maha Samprokshanam but reviewed its decision after the intervention of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The cleansing of the temple complex commenced on August 11. Though mandala krathuvu lasts 41 days, the main purification activity lasts just six days.

“During thula lagnam on Thursday from 10.16 am to 12 noon, the main segment of the Ashta Bandhana Balalaya Maha Samprokshanam will conclude after bringing back the ‘power’ of the Lord from a golden pot to the main idol,’’ a source said. Since August 11, Alipiri toll gate has been recording 8 per cent to 12 per cent vehicular traffic between Tirumala and Triupati. The gate controlled by the TTD on an average witnesses the movement of around 10,000 vehicles per day.

The slump
Rs 73 lakh hundi collection dips drastically on August 12 as against an average of Rs 2.35 crore
Devotee footfall to rise after August 16, last day of Maha Samprok shanam

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tirupati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States