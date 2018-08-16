Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Tirupati board member’s driver flees with Rs 50 lakh

The TTD Trust board member and his son were returning to Kadapa from Hyderabad when the incident took place.

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: TTD Trust Board member Meda Ramakrishna Reddy’s driver stole `50 lakh cash from him in Kurnool town on Wednesday afternoon. At the time, Reddy, along with his son and Rajampet MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, went to purchase sweets from a shop. The TTD Trust board member and his son were returning to Kadapa from Hyderabad when the incident took place.

According to Kurnool DSP S Yugandhar Babu, Ramakrishna and Mallikarjun Reddy briefly stopped at the Raj Vihar hotel and rented a room to have lunch. They were carrying Rs 50 lakh cash with them. After having lunch, the duo came down and put the cash in the car and left to the nearby sweet shop to purchase sweets. By the time they returned, the car driver Mallikarjun fled along with the cash, police said. They approached the Kurnool police who registered a case and launched a manhunt. Mallikarjun was working with the Meda family for more than two years, police said.

