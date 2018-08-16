VIVA director’s call to students

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: VIVA School director and retired Colonel Major V Ravi Sankar hoisted the Tricolour at VIVA and VVIT on the occasion of the Independence Day in Guntur on Wednesday.He said the students should inculcate the spirit of patriotism to serve the country.Educational institutes should play a key role in guiding the students to respect the people who had sacrificed their lives for achieving Independence of the country.