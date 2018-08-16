Will make Andhra Pradesh one of top three States by 2022: CM Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the government had decided to build 56 irrigation projects in the State to ensure drought-free Andhra Pradesh. He said out of the proposed 56 projects, 29 are being completed on a priority basis. While nine have already been completed, 14 more are on the verge of completion and six are all set to be inaugurated.

The CM said that the interlinking of the Nagavali and the Vamsadhara rivers, which is underway at a cost of Rs 56.29 crore, would be ready by November. He said his government’s aim is to make Andhra Pradesh one of the top three States in the country by 2022 in terms of overall development. The development will be measured in terms of happiness (of people) as well, he said.

He listed out the various schemes being implemented for the welfare of the people and the development of the State despite the hardship caused by bifurcation. “We have been consistently registered double-digit economic growth rate in the last four years. This year, our economic growth rate is over 11.7 per cent, one of the best in the country,” Naidu said.

On the State capital, Naidu said AP was the only State in the country without a capital due to an unscientific bifurcation. Supporting the move to construct a world-class capital in Amaravati, he said that as many as 27,315 farmers had parted with 33,556 acres of land. Besides Interim Government Complex, major projects like SRM, VIT and AMRIT had come to the State. However, the basic amenities are to be strengthened at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore in Amaravati.

On the urban development, the CM said, “Besides the existing six ports, we are planning to develop eight more in the State, including Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports. Similarly, besides the existing six airports in the State, we are also planning to develop six more airports, including Bhogapuram, Orvakallu, Kuppam and Dagadarti.”

Narrating how the Central government had deceived the State, Naidu said though the Centre had given nod to continue the special status of 11 States up to 2020, they denied the coveted tag to Andhra Pradesh. He said a total of Rs 14,25,932 crore had been granted by the Centre for various development works while the utilization certificates for Rs 13,51,792 crore had been submitted to the Centre. Similarly, for the development of basic amenities in the capital, the Central government granted only Rs 1,500 crore against the DPRs submitted for Rs 39,937 crore.

Similarly, the Central government also took U-turn on Visakhapatnam railway zone and Kadapa steel plant beside delaying the establishment of 11 educational institutions in the State that were promised in the AP Reorganisation Act. No metro rail projects were granted to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada despite repeated appeals made by the TDP MPs, he said.

Despite land allocation and construction of compound wall for the promised tribal university in Vizianagaram, no support in the form of financial assistance had come form the Central government, the CM added. Similarly, keeping in view the need for more irrigation projects to the district which mostly depends on agriculture and allied sectors, he promised to grant Rs 1,500 crore for constructing about 25 minor irrigation projects, aiming to supply irrigation water to about 50,000 acres.

He also promised 11 lift irrigation schemes which would cost Rs 120 crore, Rs 300 crore grant for comprehensive development of Uddanam, Rs 100 crore for laying outer ring road in Srikakulam besides Rs 100 crore for its beautification. After hoisting the national flag, the CM received a guard of honour from police, NCC and Scouts battalions. This was followed by tableaux of various departments. About 51 police officials of various cadres were presented President’s Police Medal, Indian Police Medal and medals for gallantry.