17 quarry owners arrested in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The III Town police of Rajamahendravaram arrested 17 quarry owners for negligence and violation of norms. Circle Inspector Maruthi Rao told Express that the owners were taken into custody on Wednesday based on the complaint filed by assistant director mines and geology in 2015 and cases had been registered against 45 quarry owners under various sections of the IPC.

He added that unsafe quarrying had led to the death of 10 persons in various quarries. The Inspector explained that the quarries were dug with the permission of the Mines and Geology Department, but they were not filled back as per the agreement. Of the 270 quarries in East Godavari district, work is going on in 136 and the rest have been closed down temporarily.

Vigilance and Enforcement Department SP Reddy Gangadhara Rao, who has been carrying out checks at quarries in Yeleswaram, Rowthulapudi, Sankhavaram, Addateegala, Sitanagaram, Rajanagaram, Korukonda and other mandals, said most quarry workers had not been given enough safety equipment like helmets and first aid kits.

“We will continue the searches in quarries in East Godavari district. We have inspected 55 quarries until now. We know that some quarries are not following rules framed by the Mines and Geology Department. A report has been forwarded to the government to initiate action against erring quarries and its owners,’’ he said.