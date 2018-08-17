Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Call money racket rears its ugly head in Prakasam

In the first incident, it is suspected that gold merchant Oggu Venkata Adinarayana was kidnapped by a call money gang based in Vijayawada.

Published: 17th August 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

The gang took the ATM card of constable and even forced his wife to sign on papers.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Financiers have been harassing farmers and middle-class people in Prakasam district. In the first incident, it is suspected that gold merchant Oggu Venkata Adinarayana was kidnapped by a call money gang based in Vijayawada.

According to sources, on Monday, Adinarayana brought his wife Lakshmi Prasanna to Vijayawada to consult a gynaecologist. After doctor consultation, he dropped his wife off in a working women’s hostel.
Meanwhile, a call money gang held Adinarayana captive and called up former’s friend K Ramana Reddy to give Rs 5 lakh ransom. When Ramana Reddy was on the way, a gang intercepted his car between Addanki and Darsi and took Rs 5 lakh from him and sped away without releasing Adinarayana.

Ramana Reddy went back to Darsi and informed the matter to Adinarayana’s relatives. After hearing the news of her missing husband, Lakshmi Prasanna lodged a complaint with Darsi police station.In another incident, a call money gang has been harassing an APSP constable attached to Mangalagiri Battalion. The constable borrowed some money from financiers for cricket betting. So far, he paid them Rs 10 lakh and the gang is mounting pressure on him to pay Rs 20 lakh more.

The gang took the ATM card of constable and even forced his wife to sign on papers. Unable to bear the harassment of financiers, the constable’s family left Mangalagiri and residing in Prakasam district. The constable is also getting threatening messages on his phone.

In Kandukuru and Addanki, they are forcing farmers to sign on promissory notes and blank cheques.
Speaking to Express, SP B Satyam Yesubabu warned of stern action against those who indulge in extortion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Money racket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career