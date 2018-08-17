Andhra Pradesh: Call money racket rears its ugly head in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Financiers have been harassing farmers and middle-class people in Prakasam district. In the first incident, it is suspected that gold merchant Oggu Venkata Adinarayana was kidnapped by a call money gang based in Vijayawada.

According to sources, on Monday, Adinarayana brought his wife Lakshmi Prasanna to Vijayawada to consult a gynaecologist. After doctor consultation, he dropped his wife off in a working women’s hostel.

Meanwhile, a call money gang held Adinarayana captive and called up former’s friend K Ramana Reddy to give Rs 5 lakh ransom. When Ramana Reddy was on the way, a gang intercepted his car between Addanki and Darsi and took Rs 5 lakh from him and sped away without releasing Adinarayana.

Ramana Reddy went back to Darsi and informed the matter to Adinarayana’s relatives. After hearing the news of her missing husband, Lakshmi Prasanna lodged a complaint with Darsi police station.In another incident, a call money gang has been harassing an APSP constable attached to Mangalagiri Battalion. The constable borrowed some money from financiers for cricket betting. So far, he paid them Rs 10 lakh and the gang is mounting pressure on him to pay Rs 20 lakh more.

The gang took the ATM card of constable and even forced his wife to sign on papers. Unable to bear the harassment of financiers, the constable’s family left Mangalagiri and residing in Prakasam district. The constable is also getting threatening messages on his phone.

In Kandukuru and Addanki, they are forcing farmers to sign on promissory notes and blank cheques.

Speaking to Express, SP B Satyam Yesubabu warned of stern action against those who indulge in extortion.