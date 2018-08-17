Flood situation improves in North Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh; water levels in reservoirs recede

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The flood-like situation in north Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh subsided even as moderate to heavy rains are still lashing the north Coastal districts and Rayalaseema region, as the southwest monsoon is quite active over both Coastal and Rayalaseema regions. The depression over Odisha has moved northwest wards and lies at south Chhattisgarh and adjoining Vidarbha.

The impact of the depression on south coastal districts like Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari regions will be very negligible, whereas on the north coastal districts and Rayalaseema region less impact would be felt.

Seven fishermen from Kakinada, who went missing in the sea, after going for fishing on August 7, were found safe in Srikakulam district. Also, the water level at Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara River also decreased, but all the 22 gates were opened to a height of two metres.

Weathermen are stating that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around August 19 and till then moderate rains would take place across the State. On Thursday, the southwest monsoon had been normal over coastal Andhra Pradesh and active over Rayalaseema, due to which an average rainfall about 8 cm was recorded. Over the next 24-48 hours, average rainfall ranging from 6 to 10 cm in the coastal districts, while in Rayalaseema rainfall about 2 to 4 cm is likely to occur.

Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains for the next 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services and Indian Ocean Forecast System (INDOFOS) issued high wave alert, where the waves range about 3 to 3.5 meters are forecast for the next 48 hours along the coast of Andhra Pradesh from Dugarajapatnam, Nellore district to Baruva, Srikakulam district. The current speeds vary between 131 and 180 cm/sec. The condition of the sea would be rough and fishermen were cautioned not to venture into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Crops damaged

With heavy rains resulting in brimming of rivers and canals, the crops, particularly in the low-lying areas of Vamsadhara River as well as Bahuda River, were inundated. Even the road connectivity was disrupted in a few areas of Kotturu and Hiramandalam mandals. About 500 acres of various crops including paddy, sugarcane and banana at Akula Tampara village of Kotturu mandal and Gulumuru of Hiramandalam mandal were inundated. Similarly, paddy crops were also inundated at Innespeta and Donkuru villages of Ichchapuram mandal.